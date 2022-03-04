Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 158,910 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,699,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $3,252,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $12,204,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

DRVN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

