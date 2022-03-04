Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 336,879 Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 336,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

