Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,896 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 535.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $104.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

