Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 346,364 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346,364 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $11,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 377,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 2.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

