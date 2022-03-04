Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $745,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
