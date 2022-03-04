Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $204,580,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $29.76 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

