Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $726.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.09 million. Banco Santander-Chile reported sales of $753.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $45,857,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.55. 447,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

