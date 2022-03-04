Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 1,056,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

