Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

