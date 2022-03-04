Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 1,204,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,224,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.