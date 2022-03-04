Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday. started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.71.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$147.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$106.20 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$144.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.67.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

