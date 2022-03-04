Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 270,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PEP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $162.73. 99,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The company has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

