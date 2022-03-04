Bank of New Hampshire Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,348,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.