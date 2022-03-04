Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

DIS traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 389,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

