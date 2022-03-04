Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 195,218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $104,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

