Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Curtiss-Wright worth $98,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $126,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $156.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

