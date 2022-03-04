Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $107,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,853 shares of company stock worth $361,049. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

HII opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

