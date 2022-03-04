Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.27 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Markel worth $93,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,260.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,243.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,251.73. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,085.00 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.