Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.85 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Globant worth $95,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 54.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Globant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Globant by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Globant by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.80.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

