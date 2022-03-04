Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $102,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.