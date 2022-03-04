Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAOS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAOS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

