Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.18) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,282.50 ($30.63).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,719.50 ($36.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,767 ($37.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,406.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,176.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

