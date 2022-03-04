Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $546.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 546 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 549.20 ($7.37), with a volume of 289691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.49).

BDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.20) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.20) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.40) to GBX 870 ($11.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.67 ($10.94).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 651.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 677.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,648.97). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,122.22).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

