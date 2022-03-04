Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.