Barrett Business Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

