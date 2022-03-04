Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

BBSI stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

