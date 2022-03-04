Barrington Research Increases Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $28.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

GTN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

