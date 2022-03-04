Barrington Research Increases Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $28.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
GTN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.
In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
