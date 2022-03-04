Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.60 ($90.56).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €54.95 ($61.74) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

