BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Up 2.6%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €36.95 ($41.52) and last traded at €36.80 ($41.35). 16,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.85 ($40.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.53 and its 200 day moving average is €37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get BayWa Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.