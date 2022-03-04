Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

