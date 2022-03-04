Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

BZLYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BZLYF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.