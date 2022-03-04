Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

BZLYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BZLYF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

