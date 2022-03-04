Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $132,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

