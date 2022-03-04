Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 311.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

