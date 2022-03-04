Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

