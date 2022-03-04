Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00193786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00338491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

