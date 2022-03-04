BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.60.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $185.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $183.66 and a 1-year high of $426.56.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

