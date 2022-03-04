Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,459. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

