Benchmark Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to “Buy”

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

ATIP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

