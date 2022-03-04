Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Benefitfocus stock remained flat at $$10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,363. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

