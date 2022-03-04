Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 6,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

BHIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

