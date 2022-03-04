Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 6,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
BHIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
