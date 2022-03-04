Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

BSY opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,367,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

