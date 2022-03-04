Berenberg Bank Cuts Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target to €62.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group upped their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Basf has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.