Berenberg Bank Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 585.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from 530.00 to 585.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

