Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.32) price objective on the stock.
LON:KMR opened at GBX 411 ($5.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 381 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.61). The company has a market cap of £390.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.27.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
