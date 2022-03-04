Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.32) price objective on the stock.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 411 ($5.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 381 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.61). The company has a market cap of £390.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.27.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.