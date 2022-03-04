Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.45) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.64) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.79) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.99).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 694 ($9.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 573.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

