Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE BBY opened at $110.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.01. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

