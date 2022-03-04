Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

