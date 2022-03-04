Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Better World Acquisition by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWAC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. Better World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

