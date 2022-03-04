Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.