B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

